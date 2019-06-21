Supreme Court (SC) commutes death sentence of death convict into life imprisonment

Supreme Court (SC) has commuted death sentence into life imprisonment in review petition filed by a suspect Kareem Nawaz involved in murder of three people

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has commuted death sentence into life imprisonment in review petition filed by a suspect Kareem Nawaz involved in murder of three people.A three- member bench of SC, presided over by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa took up the review petition for hearing on Friday.Additional Prosecutor General Punjab informed the court that accused had killed three people and now he is seeking relief.Suspect had killed his sister, brother and niece after firing through Kalashnikov in Mandi area of Mianwali in 2007.

Trial court awarded him death sentence under terrorism and murder Acts 302.Following reconciliation between the parties concerned, trial court quashed death sentence awarded under section 302.Trial court however, upheld his death sentence under terrorism clauses and High Court and Supreme Court also upheld this decision.SC while commuting death sentence into life imprisonment disposed of the review appeal of the suspect.