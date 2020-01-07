Supreme Court (SC) decision in army chief extension in service tenure case alien to constitution: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said Prime Minister (PM) has powers to remove from his post and induct therein army chief at any time while the Supreme Court (SC) decision about service tenure of army chief is alien to the constitution

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said Prime Minister (PM) has powers to remove from his post and induct therein army chief at any time while the Supreme Court (SC) decision about service tenure of army chief is alien to the constitution." PM Imran Khan can remove army chief at any time.

Article 243 of the constitution empowers PM Imran Khan he can remove or induct any army chief at any time., he said this while talking to media men here Tuesday after passage of army act amendment bill in National Assembly (NA).He remarked the way the respect of chief justice and other high offices is necessary, the respect for the office of PM is too extremely necessary." I don't agree with SC decision in the case of extension in service tenure of army chief.

I think court's decision runs contrary to article 243 of the constitution. PM has powers to appoint army chief. The tenure of army chief service was determined in the constitution of 1956 but in 1973 constitution the determination of service tenure of army chief matter was abolished, he added.He observed " PPP and PML-N have shown responsible attitude.

PPP had also withdrawn its amendments. This bill would be approved by Senate too and become law. SC decision is ultimate. But parliament can make amendment in the constitution.He stated talks would be started with opposition on NAB Ordinance.

We are in contact with opposition on the matter of appointment of election commission members and we hope consensus will be developed on this count soon.