UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court (SC) Directs Cantonment Boards To Remove Billboards Structures In Six Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:35 PM

Supreme Court (SC) directs cantonment boards to remove billboards structures in six weeks

The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday directed the cantonment boards of all over the country to remove the structures that used to hold up billboards in six weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday directed the cantonment boards of all over the country to remove the structures that used to hold up billboards in six weeks.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Azmat Saeed heard the case regarding the removal of billboards from all major cities in the country. In October 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered the removal of billboards from public places across the country.

During the course of proceedings, the court asked the counsel for the cantonment board why the structures that used to hold up the billboards in the cities have not been removed.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that a halfhearted job had been done as the billboards had been removed but the structures that used to hold them up were still present.

The counsel said that advertising companies had been sent notices to remove the structures but none of them had made the effort so far.

He said that the Cantonment boards did not have the money required to do this task. It would take Rs 1 million for the boards to take the operation on, he added.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that tomorrow the police would say the same, that they did not have the money required to arrest criminals. Removing the structures was the responsibility of the cantonment board, he added.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that if advertising companies were not removing the structures, the cantonment boards should auction the structures off.

The lawyer for the cantonment board assured the court that the structures would be removed.

Later, the court directed the Cantonment boards to submit a report regarding removing of billboards structures in six weeks and adjourned hearing of the case till after summer vacations.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Police Job Same Money October Criminals 2018 All From Million Court

Recent Stories

Turkey protest with UN office, Geneva over PKK dea ..

6 minutes ago

DFWAC, Al Jalila Children’s to elevate child pro ..

11 minutes ago

Angered by police killing, Ethiopian-Israelis dema ..

6 minutes ago

Lavrov, Pompeo May Meet at UN General Assembly in ..

9 minutes ago

UK betting group William Hill plans 4,500 job cuts ..

9 minutes ago

Lakki Bar Association meets discusses problems wit ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.