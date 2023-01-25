UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court (SC) Directs Provinces To Implement Police Order 2002

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 07:18 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed all the provinces to ensure the implementation of Police Order 2002 and instructed them to appoint experienced officers for the investigation of criminal cases

The SC remarked that the court had to face difficulties in deciding the cases due to the poor investigations by the police.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case against the transfers of police officers on political grounds.

At the outset of the hearing, the provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh submitted their report regarding the transfers and posting of police officers. However, it couldn't be submitted by the Islamabad Police.

The chief justice noted that all the provinces had highlighted the shortage of funds in their report as the main problem. Even the vehicles were not available to the police for the investigation, he observed, saying that the court should be apprised regarding the funds issued to police departments.

Justice Athar Minallah asked when the last meeting of the national police board was convened. He remarked that problems in the investigation were being appeared due to not convening the meetings of the national police board.

The court also sought a report from Islamabad Police regarding transfers and postings of officers and adjourned the hearing of the case for one month.

