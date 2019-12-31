UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court (SC) Directs To Recover Six Year Salary From Ex-employee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:29 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday turned down a decision of federal service tribunal (FST) and directed to recover six year salary from former stenotypist cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday turned down a decision of Federal service tribunal (FST) and directed to recover six year salary from former stenotypist cabinet.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the employee didn't deserve salary if he had not been present in office according to the law.

The SC's two member bench conducted hearing on an appeal of federation against the decision of FST.

During the course of proceeding, sacked employee Muhammad Afzal's counsel pleaded before the bench that his client had been directed for not to attend the office during his suspension from service.

The chief justice remarked that the employee had been absent from his office for six year. Did he still deserve for salary as he had been absent, he asked.

The court turned down the decision of FST and accepted the appeal of federation.

