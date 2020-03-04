Supreme Court (SC) dismisses acquittal appeal of death sentence convict

The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday maintained the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict and dismissed the acquittal appeal of a death sentence convict Usman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday maintained the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict and dismissed the acquittal appeal of a death sentence convict Usman.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to Usman over murder of Imran Saleem in Toba Tek Singh in 2011. The LHC also maintained the trial court verdict.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin said personal enmity cases were turned into honour matter.

He said a 22-year-old man was killed during a harsh talk in a game while the accused's sister tried to make the killing a case of honor.

He said the accused, in his jail appeal, confessed the killing on personal enmity.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the acquittal appeal of the accused and disposed of the case.