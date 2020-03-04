UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court (SC) Dismisses Acquittal Appeal Of Death Sentence Convict

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:44 PM

Supreme Court (SC) dismisses acquittal appeal of death sentence convict

The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday maintained the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict and dismissed the acquittal appeal of a death sentence convict Usman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday maintained the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict and dismissed the acquittal appeal of a death sentence convict Usman.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to Usman over murder of Imran Saleem in Toba Tek Singh in 2011. The LHC also maintained the trial court verdict.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin said personal enmity cases were turned into honour matter.

He said a 22-year-old man was killed during a harsh talk in a game while the accused's sister tried to make the killing a case of honor.

He said the accused, in his jail appeal, confessed the killing on personal enmity.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the acquittal appeal of the accused and disposed of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Supreme Court Lahore High Court Jail Man Toba Tek Singh Arab Court

Recent Stories

LHCBA President says AGP Lahore’s office was use ..

19 minutes ago

Police conducted 608 search operations during Febr ..

7 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

4 minutes ago

CGSS, Punjab University signs MoU to promote joint ..

8 minutes ago

NAB files reference against MMD officers, others i ..

4 minutes ago

Philippines to resume aid talks with backers of UN ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.