Supreme Court (SC) dismisses bail plea of an accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday turned down a bail petition of an accused allegedly involved in murder attempt of his wife.

A three member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing on the bail petition of accused Abdul Javed who allegedly attempted to kill his wife.

The accused's counsel pleaded before the bench that his client had not injured his wife to this Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that the victim woman had herself nominated her husband in this incident. If the husband had not injured his wife then he must knew the culprit, Justice Isa said.

The petitioner's lawyer said his client was not at home when the incident took place.

After listening arguments, the bench dismissed the bail of accused and the accused was arrested by police from the court premises.