Supreme Court (SC) dismisses bail plea of Hashmat Medical College director

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has dismissed the bail plea of Hashmat Medical College director Usman Akhtar.A three -member bench of SC presided over by Justice Manzoor Malik took up the case for hearing on Tuesday.During the course of hearing, Justice Manzoor Malik observed, "Affectees of Hashmat medical college had seen some dreams and that dreams were that their children become doctors after getting higher education".We don't know from where they got money on loan in order to seek admission for their children.

Justice Qazi Amin observed, "Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) have stopped medical college from offering admissions.Counsel said that bail has been granted to owner of the medical college.Dr Usman Akhtar was an employee.Justice Manzoor Malik remarked, "32 cases have been registered against your client, affectees have no enmity with them.Counsel said that court should return the bail plea as we will go to trial court for bail.SC dismissed the bail plea of Dr Usman Akhtar.