UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court (SC) Dismisses Bail Plea Of Hashmat Medical College Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:53 PM

Supreme Court (SC) dismisses bail plea of Hashmat Medical College director

Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has dismissed the bail plea of Hashmat Medical College director Usman Akhtar

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has dismissed the bail plea of Hashmat Medical College director Usman Akhtar.A three -member bench of SC presided over by Justice Manzoor Malik took up the case for hearing on Tuesday.During the course of hearing, Justice Manzoor Malik observed, "Affectees of Hashmat medical college had seen some dreams and that dreams were that their children become doctors after getting higher education".We don't know from where they got money on loan in order to seek admission for their children.

Justice Qazi Amin observed, "Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) have stopped medical college from offering admissions.Counsel said that bail has been granted to owner of the medical college.Dr Usman Akhtar was an employee.Justice Manzoor Malik remarked, "32 cases have been registered against your client, affectees have no enmity with them.Counsel said that court should return the bail plea as we will go to trial court for bail.SC dismissed the bail plea of Dr Usman Akhtar.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Loan Supreme Court Education Money Pakistan Medical And Dental Council From Court Employment

Recent Stories

Salahuddin’s father forgives RYK’s police

1 minute ago

Session of the Foreign Ministers’ Council of the ..

12 minutes ago

Former SECP official turns approver against Zardar ..

4 minutes ago

E&T embraces digitization to promote tax culture

4 minutes ago

A briefing on the meetings of the Council of Minis ..

17 minutes ago

Former ED OF SECP becomes approver against Asif Za ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.