Supreme Court (SC) dismisses petition against larger bench hearing petitions against Qazi Isa reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to disassociate three judges from ten-member larger bench of the top court hearing identical petitions challenging presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted in chamber hearing on a petition filed by retired Colonel Inam ur Raheem and turned down the same due to non pursuance.

The petitioner had prayed the court to disassociate Justice Umer Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Manzoor Malik from the larger bench hearing identical petitions challenging reference against Justice Isa.

During hearing, Tariq Asad Advocate and Anwar Dar Advocate appeared before CJP on behalf of the petitioner.

The court, however, dismissed the case due to non pursuance.

Last month, Colonel (retd) Inamur Rahim had filed a petition in the apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, challenging the composition of the 10-member full court presently hearing a set of constitutional petitions challenging the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa for allegedly not disclosing foreign assets of his family in his statement.

The petitioner had made Secretary Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed Sheikh as respondents.