UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court (SC) Dismisses Plea Filed Against Departmental Decision Of Suspending Three Jail Wardens

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Supreme Court (SC) dismisses plea filed against departmental decision of suspending three jail wardens

Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has dismissed the plea filed against departmental decision of suspending three jail wardens in case pertaining to five prisoners who fled from jail after breaking it

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has dismissed the plea filed against departmental decision of suspending three jail wardens in case pertaining to five prisoners who fled from jail after breaking it.A two-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah took up the case for hearing on Friday.During the course of hearing petitioner took the plea that department has taken action against lower grade employees in the matter but didn't take any action against superintendent and deputy superintendent.

He said on the day of incident 12 wardens out of 20 were on duty in the house of jail superintendent.Justice Yahya Afridi remarked, "Allegation of prejudice is being leveled in the plea which will have to be proved".Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked, "why didn't petitioner make these people respondents in service tribunal, as tribunal has given judgment against your clients".Court has disposed of the case seeking to dismiss pleas of three wardens.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Jail Afridi From Court

Recent Stories

Players to watch-out for in the National T20 Cup

1 minute ago

First man to conduct spacewalk, Alexei Leonov, has ..

6 minutes ago

The upcoming Camon 12 Air is the most anticipated ..

23 minutes ago

Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman ..

6 minutes ago

A long human chain expressed solidarity with Kashm ..

6 minutes ago

Russians May Be Among Crew Members of An-72 Aircra ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.