Supreme Court (SC) dismisses plea filed against departmental decision of suspending three jail wardens

Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has dismissed the plea filed against departmental decision of suspending three jail wardens in case pertaining to five prisoners who fled from jail after breaking it

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has dismissed the plea filed against departmental decision of suspending three jail wardens in case pertaining to five prisoners who fled from jail after breaking it.A two-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah took up the case for hearing on Friday.During the course of hearing petitioner took the plea that department has taken action against lower grade employees in the matter but didn't take any action against superintendent and deputy superintendent.

He said on the day of incident 12 wardens out of 20 were on duty in the house of jail superintendent.Justice Yahya Afridi remarked, "Allegation of prejudice is being leveled in the plea which will have to be proved".Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked, "why didn't petitioner make these people respondents in service tribunal, as tribunal has given judgment against your clients".Court has disposed of the case seeking to dismiss pleas of three wardens.