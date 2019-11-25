Supreme Court (SC) dismisses Punjab govt petition against employee being time barred

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed petition filed by Punjab government against Fareha Rehman, an employee of education department Punjab being time barred.A two members bench of SC presided over by Justice Gulzar Ahmad took up the case for hearing Monday.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad while expressing annoyance over lack of interest by the Punjab government in the matter remarked wherever case of government becomes strong the mafia deliberately delays the filing of application.

No reason has been told in the matter of the application becoming time barred. Now it will not be allowed to run this way .The court while ordering secretary education Punjab to take departmental action against the officers found involved in dereliction of duty in the matter disposed of the matter being the petition filed by Punjab government time barred.