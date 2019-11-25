UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court (SC) Dismisses Punjab Govt Petition Against Employee Being Time Barred

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:42 PM

Supreme Court (SC) dismisses Punjab govt petition against employee being time barred

Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed petition filed by Punjab government against Fareha Rehman, an employee of education department Punjab being time barred

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed petition filed by Punjab government against Fareha Rehman, an employee of education department Punjab being time barred.A two members bench of SC presided over by Justice Gulzar Ahmad took up the case for hearing Monday.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad while expressing annoyance over lack of interest by the Punjab government in the matter remarked wherever case of government becomes strong the mafia deliberately delays the filing of application.

No reason has been told in the matter of the application becoming time barred. Now it will not be allowed to run this way .The court while ordering secretary education Punjab to take departmental action against the officers found involved in dereliction of duty in the matter disposed of the matter being the petition filed by Punjab government time barred.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Government Court Employment

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, British National Security Adviser ..

16 minutes ago

HRCP condemns NPC bar on journalists' forum

23 minutes ago

Locals contributing in saving GB wildlife bio-dive ..

7 minutes ago

Interpol launches appeal to find femicide suspects ..

7 minutes ago

16 days activism against gender-based violence kic ..

7 minutes ago

Mens movement 'White Ribbon' pledges to resist vio ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.