Supreme Court (SC) Disposes Of NADRA Official's Appeal Against Termination

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Supreme Court (SC) disposes of NADRA official's appeal against termination

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected an appeal seeking restoration of the services of a NADRA official involved in harassing a woman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected an appeal seeking restoration of the services of a NADRA official involved in harassing a woman.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa dismissed the case after the appellant withdrew his case.

At the outset of hearing, the CJP remarked that no writ could be filed in the matter as the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) had legal powers in that regard. The Lahore High Court (IHC) had already dismissed an identical appeal of the petitioner, he noted.

The defence lawyer adopted the stance that his client was terminated from his job on the basis of allegations only as there were no evidence against him.

To a CJP's query, the lawyer responded that the petitioner was accused of sending WhatsApp messages to a woman customer but no screenshots of them were available.

The court observed that as per the inquiry report, the official had confessed about sending messages to the woman concerned.

The petitioner's lawyer the prayed the court to allow his client to withdraw his appeal. The court accepted his request and dismissed the case.

The services of the official was terminated by NADRA on charges of harassing a woman in Sialkot through sending messages on her WhatsApp.

