Supreme Court (SC) Fixes PTI Chief's Appeal For Hearing On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 09:25 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday fixed an appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman against the verdict of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Toshakhana case for hearing on Wednesday

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Musarat Hilali will hear the case.

The trial court had dismissed the PTI chief's petition against the maintainability of Toshakhana criminal case and the decision was challenged in the IHC. The high court referred the matter back to the trial court, with the instructions to re-decide re-decide the case within seven days after hearing the defence said.

The PTI's chairman has challenged the IHC's verdict regarding sending the matter again to the trial court.

