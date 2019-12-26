UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court (SC) Grants Time To Federation For Case Preparation In Employees Allowance Case

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday granted further time to Deputy Attorney General (DAG) for preparation in a case related to the allowances of employees of Ministry of Finance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday granted further time to Deputy Attorney General (DAG) for preparation in a case related to the allowances of employees of Ministry of Finance.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed expressed displeasure with the DAG Asghar Ali for not coming with necessary preparations. Addressing the DAG, the Chief Justice said that the judges used to come after studying cases' files but the DAG was coming without preparation.

The CJP asked that under which law the employees of Revenue Division had been awarded 100 percent allowance while the employees of Audit and Accounts were given 20%.

The Chief Justice remarked that salaries of all employees should be equal in accordance with their grades.

He asked the DAG that what was the difference between finance, economic and revenue division. The DAG said that the working of Revenue Division was different from others, to this CJP Justice Gulzar Saeed directed the government to make the salaries equal of all institutions.

Earlier, the DAG prayed the court to grant some time to the Federation for case preparation. The top court, subsequently, accepted the request and adjournedhearing of the case till after the winter vocations.

