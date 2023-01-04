Supreme Court (SC) imposes fine on Customs department

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday imposed fine worth Rs50,000 on Pakistan Customs in a case regarding non-custom paid vehicle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday imposed fine worth Rs50,000 on Pakistan Customs in a case regarding non-custom paid vehicle.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, while hearing the case, asked the director general customs that why the department had been violating the court orders.

The court noted that the vehicle was not handed over to its owner despite the orders of the three courts. The bench observed that the customs had seized the vehicle for last five years. Whether the department would fulfill the loses of owner as the vehicle went unfit while parked at the warehouse.

DG Customs Faiz Ahmed adopted the stance that it was a unique case. The bench asked that what was different in this matter. Justice Mazahar Naqvi noted that the collector had written that the owner had paid all duties and taxes against the vehicle.

On a query, the official said that the the value of this vehicle would be 2 or 2.5 million rupees. Justice Isa remarked that the time and money more than the value of the vehicle had been wasted. He questioned that why the smuggle of non custom paid vehicles were not being stopped with seizing the borders.

Justice Faez Isa remarked that movement of people and equipment were continuing without any hindrance while the customs' officials were busy in entertainments.

The court rejected the request of customs to withdraw the case and dismissed the appeal. The court also imposed fine on the department for filing unnecessary case.