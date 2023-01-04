UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court (SC) Imposes Fine On Customs Department

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Supreme Court (SC) imposes fine on Customs department

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday imposed fine worth Rs50,000 on Pakistan Customs in a case regarding non-custom paid vehicle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday imposed fine worth Rs50,000 on Pakistan Customs in a case regarding non-custom paid vehicle.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, while hearing the case, asked the director general customs that why the department had been violating the court orders.

The court noted that the vehicle was not handed over to its owner despite the orders of the three courts. The bench observed that the customs had seized the vehicle for last five years. Whether the department would fulfill the loses of owner as the vehicle went unfit while parked at the warehouse.

DG Customs Faiz Ahmed adopted the stance that it was a unique case. The bench asked that what was different in this matter. Justice Mazahar Naqvi noted that the collector had written that the owner had paid all duties and taxes against the vehicle.

On a query, the official said that the the value of this vehicle would be 2 or 2.5 million rupees. Justice Isa remarked that the time and money more than the value of the vehicle had been wasted. He questioned that why the smuggle of non custom paid vehicles were not being stopped with seizing the borders.

Justice Faez Isa remarked that movement of people and equipment were continuing without any hindrance while the customs' officials were busy in entertainments.

The court rejected the request of customs to withdraw the case and dismissed the appeal. The court also imposed fine on the department for filing unnecessary case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Fine Vehicles Vehicle Money All Million Court

Recent Stories

RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to sup ..

RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to support public transport network ..

27 minutes ago
 Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic ac ..

Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic accidents and accidents against ..

42 minutes ago
 QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity ..

QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity for Individual Services throu ..

42 minutes ago
 Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufactur ..

Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers gathering at DUPHAT 2023 N ..

57 minutes ago
 Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) attributes flour crisis to ..

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) attributes flour crisis to poor PTI policies

32 seconds ago
 Germany misses 2022 climate target on Ukraine war ..

Germany misses 2022 climate target on Ukraine war fallout

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.