UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court (SC) Indicates To Refer Sindh Deforestation Case To NAB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:34 PM

Supreme Court (SC) indicates to refer Sindh deforestation case to NAB

Supreme Court (SC) while expressing dissatisfaction over provincial government report in deforestation and trees chopping case Sindh has indicated to send the case to NAB

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) while expressing dissatisfaction over provincial government report in deforestation and trees chopping case Sindh has indicated to send the case to NAB.SC bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice of SC Sheikh Azmat Saeed took up the case for hearing Tuesday.The court expressed dissatisfaction over Sindh government report during the hearing of the case.Acting chief justice remarked " we have already issued orders for retrieving forest land.Acting chief justice remarked that advocate general should talk to chief minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and ensure that all the decisions are taken in time.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan inquired why the Sindh government is not taking decision.The acting chief justice remarked planting trees and growing forests is not among the priorities of Sindh government.

What problem Sindh government is facing in planting trees.The chief conservative forest expressed worry over delay in government decisions saying delay in provincial government decisions is rendering the staffers of forest department insecure.The court while giving indication to refer the case to NAB summoned progress report within three weeks.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Progress Murad Ali Shah All Government Court

Recent Stories

Plastic Imports dip 5pc to $ 2.2bln

17 seconds ago

Punjab Okays Uplift Scheme in its PDWP Forum

19 seconds ago

Potential of overseas Pakistanis highlighted

21 seconds ago

Mustafa Kamal apologises to NAB for using inapprop ..

20 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

19 minutes ago

An extortionist among 29 suspects arrested in Kara ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.