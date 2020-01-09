UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court (SC) Issues Orders To Transfer Fahad Malik Killing Case To IHC From Peshawar High Court

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:20 PM

Supreme Court (SC) has issued orders to shift the case of Fahad Malik killing to Islamabad High Court (IHC) from Peshawar High Court (PHC)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) has issued orders to shift the case of Fahad Malik killing to Islamabad High Court (IHC) from Peshawar High Court (PHC).A three-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Mazhar Alam took up the case for hearing on Thursday.During the course of hearing, Khawaja Haris counsel for mother of the victim, Fahad, took the plea that the reasons which were told by counsel of suspects for transferring case into Peshawar high court stand no more.

.He said now the strength of judges in the IHC has been completed and hearing upon the plea of suspect Arshad isn't necessary in the PHC.

Suspect's Counsel Azam Tarar took the plea that norms of transparency will be violated if case is transferred to IHC and also the proceeding of case in the PHC is in its last stages.He said allegations were leveled against us by the opponent party on social media.Justice Tariq Masood observed, "This case is of IHC and it was transferred in the PHC due to objections and non availability of judges, now number of judges have been completed then how Peshawar High Court can conduct proceeding in respect of the case?Court while directing Islamabad High Court to complete the proceeding of case according to law disposed off the pleas.

