Supreme Court (SC) Issues Written Order In Case Regarding Extra Marks Awarded To Medical Students

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Supreme Court (SC) issues written order in case regarding extra marks awarded to medical students

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued a written order in a suo-motu case with regard to the grant of extra 20 marks to the Hafiz-e- Quran medical students while admitting them for an MBBS/BDS degree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued a written order in a suo-motu case with regard to the grant of extra 20 marks to the Hafiz-e- Quran medical students while admitting them for an MBBS/BDS degree.

The said bench was headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprised of Justice Amin ud Din and Justice Shahid Hafeez issued the order.

It stated that the court was adjourning all cases of article 184/3 of the constitution till the formation of rules under article 191. The order said that the "chief justice has no powers to form a special bench", also adding that the top court had the power to prepare its own rules.

The order said that in this case one judge from every bench was included in the special bench and the case was fixed after the ending of the court's timing.

The order said that the people of Pakistan hold members of Parliament accountable at the time of election. The members were also answerable to the people. It said that the bureaucracy was answerable to the government as per the law.

It said that there was no proper method in the rules for suo-motu actions and fixing cases for hearing, adding that the top court had the authority to form such rules itself.

