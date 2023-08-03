The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding the hearing in an appeal of PTI's chairman Imran Khan against his trial in Toshakhana criminal case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding the hearing in an appeal of PTI's chairman Imran Khan against his trial in Toshakhana criminal case.

The order said that so far no arguments had been given on the case's merits.

It said that this hearing shouldn't be considered a complete hearing in this case.

It further said that it is possible that the current bench wouldn't be available due to the summer vacations and the case might be fixed before another bench. The further hearing of the case would take place on August 4, it added.