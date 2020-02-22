Supreme Court (SC) Justice Qazi Faez Isa accuses PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Judge Qazi Faez Isa has accused Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and other politicians of setting up off shore companies

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd February, 2020) judge Qazi Faez Isa has accused Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and other politicians of setting up off shore companies. justice Qazi Faez Isa filed reply against presidential reference in SC Saturday.He said in his reply that his wife and children purchased properties in UK in their own Names.

His wife and children never concealed their properties in UK through off shore companies. Government hired services of a private company for spying on his family members.He said in his reply PM himself did not reveal his wife and children assets.

Several prominent figures concealed their foreign assets through off shore companies and sitting PM is also among these prominent figures.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa accuses PM (Pakistan Point news / Online - 22nd February, 2020) ustice Qazi Faez Isa said allegations were leveled against him in Faiz Abad Dharna review case.

The contempt of court proceedings can be initiated if these allegations are proved wrong . SC has also convicted a former PM in contempt of court case. Chairman PTI Imran Khan is not ignorant about preparations of Faizabad Dharna review case while assets recovery unit is not a legal body.

Assets recovery unit is not mentioned in any law, Federal government rules and government gazette.