Supreme Court (SC) moved for deseating Fawad Chaudhry

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has been moved in connection with disqualification of Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry for giving statements on the money returned by property tycoon Malik Riaz as a result of settlement with UK agency NCA .The petitioner Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi, a social worker has filed a constitutional petition in SC Karachi registry taking the plea Fawad Chaudhry has given wrong statement on the money returned following the settlement with UK agency NCA.Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry, PM special assistant for accountability Shahzad Akbar, railway minister Sheikh Rashid, foreign secretary, chairman NAB and Pakistan high commissioner in London have been made respondents.

The petitioner contended that one who indulges in lying and making false statements can not remain members of National Assembly.

Therefore, federal minister be disqualified under article 63-1/G of the constitution.He prayed the court to suspend Fawad Chaudhry membership and stop him from holding public office till the decision of the petition.