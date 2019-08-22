UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court (SC) Orders Re-polling In PS-11 Larkana -2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:53 AM

Supreme Court (SC) orders re-polling in PS-11 Larkana -2

Supreme Court (SC) has ordered to hold re-election in PS-11 Larkana-2The SC has announced reserved judgment on an election petition filed by Nida Khoro

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd August, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has ordered to hold re-election in PS-11 Larkana-2The SC has announced reserved judgment on an election petition filed by Nida Khoro;.

The court while accepting the plea of Nida Khoro set aside the Sindh High Court (SHC) decision and ordered re-polling in PS-11 Larkana-2.

A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Azmat Saeed Shekh took up for hearing the election petition filed by Nida Khoro against Moazzam Ali.Moazzam Ali from GDA was alleged of concealing the assets.

The court announced the reserved judgment.Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan read out the decision.The court directed Election Commission of Pakistan to disqualify Moazzam Ali.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Sindh High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan From Court PS-11

Recent Stories

How do nicotine-free e-cigarettes affect blood ves ..

2 minutes ago

Could targeting variants of this gene help fight A ..

2 minutes ago

Man bringing dead body of relative by PIA flight ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh High Court (SHC) accepts appeal plea of an a ..

2 minutes ago

17 million adult Pakistanis say they eat out every ..

14 minutes ago

Israel strikes Hamas base after alleged rocket att ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.