Supreme Court (SC) orders re-polling in PS-11 Larkana -2

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd August, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has ordered to hold re-election in PS-11 Larkana-2The SC has announced reserved judgment on an election petition filed by Nida Khoro;.

The court while accepting the plea of Nida Khoro set aside the Sindh High Court (SHC) decision and ordered re-polling in PS-11 Larkana-2.

A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Azmat Saeed Shekh took up for hearing the election petition filed by Nida Khoro against Moazzam Ali.Moazzam Ali from GDA was alleged of concealing the assets.

The court announced the reserved judgment.Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan read out the decision.The court directed Election Commission of Pakistan to disqualify Moazzam Ali.