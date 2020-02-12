Supreme Court (SC) orders to make Karachi circular railway fully functional within 3 months

Supreme Court (SC) has ordered to make circular railway fully functional in Karachi within 3 months.Railway deficit case came up for hearing before SC bench presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) has ordered to make circular railway fully functional in Karachi within 3 months.Railway deficit case came up for hearing before SC bench presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad Wednesday,.Railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and minister for planning Asad Umar appeared before the court.CJP remarked " you have said each and every thing in business plan but you did not tell when and how it will be implemented.Sheikh Rashid said " the job which was not done in 70 years has been done within 12 days.CJP remarked " we are grateful to you.

This is being done for nation. This job is neither for my sake nor for your sake. We have come to know about ML-1that elevated train is being made. If Railway sells its 5 properties then all the problems will stand resolved.CJP observed "ML-1 is a long story.Sheikh Rashid said tender of ML-1 is going to take place after 14 years.Asad Omar said ECNEC will accord approval for ML-1 till April 15 and by the grace of Almighty Allah ML-1 work will be completed in the hands of Sheikh Rashid.Sheikh Rashid said ML-1 work will be completed within 5 years.

Buildings have been demolished a night before for Karachi Circular railway. Sindh government is also extending cooperation.CJP remarked why are you giving Karachi Circular Railway to Sindh government.

Karachi circular railway project will become like Karachi transport. We were wanting that Karachi tram should be run after circular railway.The court while ordering to launch operational activities with regard to Karachi Circular railway within one month said circular railway should be made fully functional within 3 months.

Asad Umar said we will not be able to do so as it will take time to develop infrastructure.CJP remarked this is then like not doing the work.

Don't prolong the things. Infrastructure should be laid immediately.Asad Omar said please give the orders to Sindh government.CJP observed Sindh government will not deliver.CJP inquired tram used to run some time before in Karachi.

Why Karachi circular railway has been included in CPEC.Asad Omar said Karachi circular railway has been included in CPEC owing to economic situation.The court while summoning reply from Sindh government about circular railway adjourned the hearing of the case for two months.Railway had filed report containing business plan in SC a day before.

According to it a secure, comfortable and inexpensive travelling facility will be provided to the passengers through railway business railway plan and railway will be made financially strong institution through business plan.According to report railway require assistance from all respective institutions in order to implement business plan.

It will also need full fledged political and financial support for its dignified revival.It has been advised in the report that governance and railway board should be monitored to steer railway from losses.

Railway system should be fully digitalized and private sector be included too.Railway has resorted to Sindh government under court's orders for rehabilitation of affectees;. Offer for providing assistance in cash or constructed flats has been extended to circular railway affectees .