Supreme Court (SC) Orders To Make KCR Functional In Six Months

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:26 PM

Supreme Court (SC) orders to make KCR functional in six months

Supreme Court (SC) on Friday has ordered to make Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) functional in six months.During the hearing at Karachi registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has warned of issuing contempt of court notices to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah if the concerned authorities fail to implement the orders

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) on Friday has ordered to make Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) functional in six months.During the hearing at Karachi registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has warned of issuing contempt of court notices to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah if the concerned authorities fail to implement the orders.Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed showing his resentment over the Railways secretary asked what the department was doing earlier?"We know, you people won't work to make KCR operational as you lack capacity", the CJP remarked.

You people do not want to improve the system as you just come up with long written stories, he added.Meanwhile, Sindh advocate general Salman Talibuddin told that restoration of 24 gates of KCR is a difficult task over which, the CJP expressed resentment and asked why the work has not been started until now.You people do not want to improve the system as you just come up with long written stories, he added.Previously, the top court had sought complete record of buildings exceeding ground plus two-floor structure in Karachi and directed the Sindh chief secretary to submit comprehensive reply in two weeks.

The court also reprimanded Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials for destroying the beauty of Karachi for personal interests.Earlier, SC had ordered to demolish all the buildings illegally constructed on railways land.CJP Gulzar Ahmed had remarked that Sindh government took responsibility to recover circular railways land in Karachi, however, nothing was done in this regard.Justice Gulzar questioned Clifton Cantonment board over encroachments in Delhi and Punjab colonies over which, the Cantt official told that this land belongs to the government.The top judge directed city commissioner to evacuate the occupied land in one week and ordered to demolish all the buildings, housing societies and petrol pumps illegally constructed on railways land.Following the directives, the local authorities had launched an operation against illegal encroachments in the metropolis.During the action, women pelted stones at the officers for demolishing the buildings near Gillani Railway Station.

The security personnel also took enraged locals into custody for resistance.

