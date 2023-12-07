Supreme Court (SC) orders to register case against police official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered the Sindh Police to register an FIR against former SHO Mirpur Mathelo Police Station for demolishing the house of a citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered the Sindh Police to register an FIR against former SHO Mirpur Mathelo Police Station for demolishing the house of a citizen.

The three-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, which heard the case of a citizen pertaining to demolishing of his house by the police party and stealing the expensive items, expressed displeasure over the DIG Police Sukkur for not registering a case since January 2022 on the complaint of citizen.

To the court's query, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) said that as per the report it was a crime. He said that that the high court had set aside the letter of inquiry office.

Justice Tariq Masood said that the letter was terminated but the report existed till today. The DIG did not take any action.

The court then ordered the police to register the case.