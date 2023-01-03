UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court (SC) Permits ECP To Continue Contempt Proceedings Against Imran, Others

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Supreme Court (SC) permits ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran, others

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday allowed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to continue its proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in cases related to the contempt of the institution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday allowed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to continue its proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in cases related to the contempt of the institution.

The apex court also instructed the ECP to take a decision on the objections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as per the law.

The court, in its order, observed that no high court of the country had stopped the ECP from continuing its proceedings. The high courts of Sindh and Lahore had only stopped the ECP from issuance of the final decision.

It further stated that the Election Act 2017 empowered the ECP for such proceedings.

The PTI had challenged the powers of the ECP.

The orders were passed by a three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ayesha A Malik.

It may be mentioned here that the ECP had challenged the stay orders of the high court before the SC. The ECP had issued contempt notices during August and September last year to Imran Khan and his party leaders for allegedly using 'intemperate' language against the chief election commissioner. The ECP had directed them to appear before it in person or through their lawyers to explain their position. However, instead of appearing before the ECP, the PTI leaders challenged the powers of the electoral body before various high courts.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Chief Justice Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Asad Umar Election Commission Of Pakistan Lawyers May August September 2017 From Court

Recent Stories

Mideast powers condemn Israel minister's visit to ..

Mideast powers condemn Israel minister's visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

36 seconds ago
 Over 60,000 subscribers in unemployment insurance ..

Over 60,000 subscribers in unemployment insurance scheme

15 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

15 minutes ago
 One Person Died, 5 Others Injured in Blast at Stee ..

One Person Died, 5 Others Injured in Blast at Steel Plant in Northern Iran - Rep ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs meeting on wheat procurement, ..

2 minutes ago
 Egypt to Purchase12 New CH-47F Helicopters, Delive ..

Egypt to Purchase12 New CH-47F Helicopters, Deliveries to Start in 2026 - Boeing

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.