Supreme Court (SC) rejects appeal plea of income tax collector

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has rejected appeal plea of NAB against acquittal of income tax collector.A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa heard the NAB appeal plea against the acquittal of additional collector Income Tax Lahore Muhammad Iqbal Ahmad Wednesday.NAB prosecutor told the court that Muhammad Iqbal Ahmad had purchased 8 illegal properties and these all properties were benami and the accused sold out them.

CJP remarked while addressing NAB prosecutor that proving this allegation is job of NAB.

Why NAB wants to get done its own jobs by SC. You should do your jobs on your own. We have already said we will never do your jobs. If owner and benami dar are saying themselves this is not their property then you have what evidence on this regard.

It is your mistake that correct question of 342 were not presented in the court.The court while upholding high court decision rejected the NAB appeal plea.