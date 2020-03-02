UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court (SC) Rejects Pre-arrest Bail Pleas Of Seven Accused In Murder, Kidnapping Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:53 PM

Supreme Court (SC) rejects pre-arrest bail pleas of seven accused in murder, kidnapping case

Supreme Court (SC) has rejected pre-arrest bail pleas of seven accused of murder and kidnappers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) has rejected pre-arrest bail pleas of seven accused of murder and kidnappers.Two member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case on Monday.Justice Mushir Alam remarked that allegations have been directly leveled against accused and the role of every accused has been told in the case while bail cannot be granted to accused in crimes of heinous nature.

Counsel for accused said that case was registered 30 hours after occurrence of the incident and 7 persons of a family were nominated in the case.It is pertinent to mention here that accused Khan Mohammad, Khair Mohammad, Deen Mohammad, Shaukat, Ghulam Mustafa and Ali had submitted pleas for bail in Supreme Court.

Accused have been alleged of murdering a man and kidnapping of a woman in Sindh area.Court while rejecting pre-arrest bail of seven accused in murder and kidnapping case wrapped up petitions.

