Supreme Court (SC) Rejects PTI Chief's Request To Stay Toshakhana Trial

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 10:00 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's chairman to stay the Toshakhana case trial, observing that it could not interfere into the lower court's proceedings

Justice Yahya Afridi, while heading the three-member bench which heard the PTI chief's petition, observed that the court had taken up the appeal and issued an order despite it had become ineffective. The case would remain pending with the bench, he said, adding the Islamabad High Court (IHC) should decide the case.

He said the apex court had instructed the high court to hear the all appeals together, which might grant the petitioner relief.

Justice Afridi also observed that the top court had granted the requested relief to the petitioner but it was strange that he again approached it.

The PTI chief's lawyer Khawaja Haris said that his client's case was fixed before the IHC for hearing on Thursday. The case was about the trial court's jurisdiction.

They had approached the top court because the high court did not issue a stay order against the Toshakhana case trial, he added.

The court adjourned the further hearing of the case till Friday.

The Toshakhana criminal case trial has entered in the final stage in lower court as all the witnesses had been testified. The court has sought final arguments. The PTI chief has challenged various orders of the lower court before the IHC.

