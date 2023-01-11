(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday took notice of the resignation and appointment of the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) and sought relevant record from the law ministry.

A division bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case and remarked at the outset of the hearing that it was not getting appropriate assistance in cases from the office of AGP.

On the query of the bench, Deputy Attorney General Shafqat Abbasi said that Ashtar Ausaf Ali Khan was currently serving as AGP.

Justice Isa asked when Ashtar Ausaf had resigned from his post, who was the new AGP after him. At this, the deputy attorney general, and the additional attorney general said they did not know.

Justice Faez Isa remarked that how the country was being run without an AGP. The court summoned the secretary law along with the record of the resignation and appointment of the AGP.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till January 17.