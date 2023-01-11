UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court (SC) Seeks Record Regarding AGP's Resignation, Appointment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Supreme Court (SC) seeks record regarding AGP's resignation, appointment

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday took notice of the resignation and appointment of the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) and sought relevant record from the law ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday took notice of the resignation and appointment of the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) and sought relevant record from the law ministry.

A division bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case and remarked at the outset of the hearing that it was not getting appropriate assistance in cases from the office of AGP.

On the query of the bench, Deputy Attorney General Shafqat Abbasi said that Ashtar Ausaf Ali Khan was currently serving as AGP.

Justice Isa asked when Ashtar Ausaf had resigned from his post, who was the new AGP after him. At this, the deputy attorney general, and the additional attorney general said they did not know.

Justice Faez Isa remarked that how the country was being run without an AGP. The court summoned the secretary law along with the record of the resignation and appointment of the AGP.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till January 17.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court January Post From Court

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) deputes ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) deputes additional staff for city's ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE Prime Minister Holds Meeting With Telegram Fou ..

UAE Prime Minister Holds Meeting With Telegram Founder Pavel Durov - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Bangladesh opposition protests demand PM's resigna ..

Bangladesh opposition protests demand PM's resignation

14 minutes ago
 Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam case

Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam case

14 minutes ago
 Ali Sher Jamali posted as Assistant Commissioner N ..

Ali Sher Jamali posted as Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah

14 minutes ago
 2nd Shield for National Falcon Breeding championsh ..

2nd Shield for National Falcon Breeding championship begins on 16 February

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.