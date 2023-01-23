Supreme Court (SC) seeks report from police chief regarding restoration of cops

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday sought a report from the inspector general of Police Islamabad on filing an appeal against the reinstatement of three personnel involved in a robbery incident at the house of a diplomat.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial questioned why the case of three police personnel was mishandled as an appeal was filed after the time bar. He observed that three personnel were involved in the incident of robbery and recovery was also made from them.

The CJP observed that the three personnel were terminated without regular inquiry into the matter and they were reinstated by the service tribunal but an appeal against their restoration of services was filed after the expiry of the time limit.

He questioned why the IGP didn't order to conduct a regular inquiry into the incident. Justice Athar Minallah said that the answer should be sought from IGP on this matter.

Deputy attorney general Malik Javed said that the three police employees were currently appointed in the police lines.

It may be mentioned here that the three employees of Islamabad police, Asif Ali, Lal Shehbaz and Tariq Mehmood, had been terminated from service in 2017 for carrying out robbery in a diplomat's house. However, they were restored by the Federal service tribunal.