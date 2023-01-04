UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court (SC) Sends Car Accident Case Back To Trial Court

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Supreme Court (SC) sends car accident case back to trial court

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday sent a case related to a one-year imprisonment sentence to the accused in a car accident matter back to the trial court A division bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday sent a case related to a one-year imprisonment sentence to the accused in a car accident matter back to the trial court A division bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Naqvi remarked that the judge could pass a comprehensive verdict on various applications in this case.

The court noted that the trial court had announced a one-year jail term for the accused, Umair. The injured citizen challenged the verdict before the Islamabad High Court, which also sent back the case to the trial court.

Advocate General Islamabad Barrister Jahangir Jadoon also appeared before the bench.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Islamabad Supreme Court Jail Car Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union ..

40 minutes ago
 President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians ..

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari felicitates s ..

17 minutes ago
 Planning Minister inaugurates 'Champions of Reform ..

Planning Minister inaugurates 'Champions of Reforms'

17 minutes ago
 US-Led Coalition Forces in Syria Targeted by Rocke ..

US-Led Coalition Forces in Syria Targeted by Rockets - Central Command

17 minutes ago
 US Troops Escort 60 Trucks of Looted Syrian Oil, G ..

US Troops Escort 60 Trucks of Looted Syrian Oil, Grain to Iraq - Reports

17 minutes ago
 PR CEO strongly rejects story published in local E ..

PR CEO strongly rejects story published in local English paper

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.