Supreme Court (SC) stops re-polling at 29 polling stations in NA-259 Dera Bugti

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has stayed re-polling in 29 polling stations in NA-259 AT Dera Bugti.A two members bench of SC presided over by Justice Gulzar Ahmad took up the case for hearing on Friday.The counsel for petitioner took the plea schedule for re-polling at 29 polling stations has been issued and polling has to take place in next week.Justice Azmat Saeed remarked " you want petitions becomes ineffective.Hamid Khan counsel for Shah Zain Bugti told the court that court should restore notification of victory of Shah Zain Bugti.

If it is not restored then the constituency will stand deprived of representation.

. Shah Zain Bugti has taken lead of 1221 votes. If we accept the plea of rivals even then the lead of votes remains 100 .Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked if Shah Zain Bugti is restored then case will not move forward.

We will give decision on this case by hearing it soon after summer . The petitioner has leveled several allegations in respect of polls. Can a partial polling take place after SC decision.The court while staying re-polling at 29 polling stations has remarked after hearing the case decision will be given soon after Eid holidays.