Supreme Court (SC) summons finance secretary, AGP over non-provision of election funds

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notices to the finance secretary, the Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the non-disbursement of Rs 21 billion in funds for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notices to the finance secretary, the Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the non-disbursement of Rs 21 billion in funds for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The court instructed the officials to appear in the judges' chamber on April 14.

A notice issued by the Registrar Supreme Court stated that the report submitted by the ECP on Tuesday stated that no funds had at all been released and provided to it as required by the order of the court.