Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court (SC) Summons Finance Secretary, AGP Over Non-provision Of Election Funds

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Supreme Court (SC) summons finance secretary, AGP over non-provision of election funds

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notices to the finance secretary, the Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the non-disbursement of Rs 21 billion in funds for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notices to the finance secretary, the Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the non-disbursement of Rs 21 billion in funds for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The court instructed the officials to appear in the judges' chamber on April 14.

A notice issued by the Registrar Supreme Court stated that the report submitted by the ECP on Tuesday stated that no funds had at all been released and provided to it as required by the order of the court.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Chamber April All Billion Court

Recent Stories

Syria FM in Saudi for first visit since war began: ..

Syria FM in Saudi for first visit since war began: statement

3 minutes ago
 Chinese delegates to visit COMSTECH for cooperatio ..

Chinese delegates to visit COMSTECH for cooperation in research & development

3 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin Cal ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin Calls on US to Explain Military-B ..

39 seconds ago
 Potential of Russian Space Industry Up - Putin

Potential of Russian Space Industry Up - Putin

41 seconds ago
 Profiteers fined for overpricing

Profiteers fined for overpricing

42 seconds ago
 Chinese company begins trial of cotton varieties a ..

Chinese company begins trial of cotton varieties at CCRI Multan

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.