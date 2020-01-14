Supreme Court (SC) suspends LHC orders regarding release of Col (Retd) Inam ul Rahim

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) has suspended Lahore High Court (LHC) orders on release of Col (Retd) Inam ul Rahim.Federal government appeal plea against release orders of Col (Retd) Inam ul Rahim came up for hearing before SC Tuesday.Attorney General (AG) appeared in the court and argued Col (Retd) Inam remained involved in espionage practically and he is not alone in this job but he is having a full network.He further argued that Col (Retd) Inam leaked information about ISI, Nuclear program and other sensitive secrets and this way he committed violation of official secret act.

Several people of his network have been arrested and one among them has been executed. More people will be further arrested too. He is not allowed to meet his family members during investigation.SC ruled prima facie material is available against Col (Retd) Inam ul Rahim.

Legal assistance be provided to him after completion of investigation.Tariq Asad counsel for Inam ul Rahim sought time in connection with arguments.The SC while seeking written reply from him adjourned the hearing of the case till next week.