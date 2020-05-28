Supreme Court (SC) to resume hearing of Justice Isa case on June 2

The Supreme Court (SC) will resume hearing of the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case on June 2

A 10-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed will resume hearing of the case.

The Federal government would submit response over Justice Isa's petition.

The federal government on May 23, 2019, moved the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Isa and Sindh High Court judge K K Agha over non-disclosure of their families foreign assets in their wealth statements.