UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court (SC) To Resume Hearing Of Justice Isa Case On June 2

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:43 PM

Supreme Court (SC) to resume hearing of Justice Isa case on June 2

The Supreme Court (SC) will resume hearing of the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case on June 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) will resume hearing of the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case on June 2.

A 10-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed will resume hearing of the case.

The Federal government would submit response over Justice Isa's petition.

The federal government on May 23, 2019, moved the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Isa and Sindh High Court judge K K Agha over non-disclosure of their families foreign assets in their wealth statements.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Sindh High Court Sajjad Ali May June 2019 Afridi Government Arab Court

Recent Stories

India responsible of tensions with China, regional ..

4 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz asks Maryam Nawaz not to link nuclear ..

8 minutes ago

Gunmen kill 60 in northwest Nigeria attacks

6 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Monitors Hydroxychloroquin ..

6 minutes ago

Wheat stock of 4000 bags confiscated in Khanewal

6 minutes ago

Russian Government's Economy Recovery Plan Include ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.