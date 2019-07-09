(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) while upholding the decision of acquittal of Anwar Saifullah and Safdar Abbasi in LNG Quota case has rejected appeal pleas filed by NAB.Justice Azmat Saeed remarked " NAB KA ALLAH HI HAFIZ HAI.Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa remarked " hum sub ka Allah hi Hafiz Hai.A 3-member bench of SC presided over by CJP Asif Saeed Khosa took up for hearing appeal pleas filed by NAB against acquittal of Anwar Saifullah and Safdar Abbasi in LNG Quota case Tuesday.NAB counsel argued during hearing of the case Anwar Saifullah issued gas quota being minister for petroleum while he was not entitled to issue quota.

Justice Azmat Saeed inquired which was competent authority to allot quota under rules and regulation.NAB counsel said there is no record about competent authority.Justice Azmat Saeed remarked NAB is of the view that the minister allotted quota on his discretion.

NAB has to prove who was authorized to allot quota. There is no order or signature about allotment of quota by the minister. Is this the way to run any case.He inquired where are the evidences that Anwar Saifullah gave quota on his discretion.The court while upholding the decision of acquittal of Anwar Saifullah and Safdar Abbasi rejected NAB appeal pleas.