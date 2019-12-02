Supreme Court seeks AGP, Defence Ministry replies in a case regarding establishment of cement factory by FWO

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and the Defence Ministry to submit their replies in a case regarding setting up of a cement factory in Haripur by the Frontier Works Organisation ( FWO ).

The court also issued notice to the Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said that FWO wanted to set up a cement factory illegally.

For which, the people were forcing villagers to vacate 1300 kanal lands, he added.

He said that thousands of trees would have to be cut down for construction of cement factory.

Justice Mushir Alam said that it was responsibility of the Defence Ministry to acquire land.

The court sought replies from the AGP and the Defence Ministry and adjourned hearing of the case until December 09.

It is to mention here that the petition of the local people against the cement factory was rejected by the Peshawar High Court.