UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Seeks AGP, Defence Ministry Replies In A Case Regarding Establishment Of Cement Factory By FWO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 06:32 PM

Supreme Court seeks AGP, Defence Ministry replies in a case regarding establishment of cement factory by FWO

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and the Defence Ministry to submit their replies in a case regarding setting up of a cement factory in Haripur by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and the Defence Ministry to submit their replies in a case regarding setting up of a cement factory in Haripur by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO).

The court also issued notice to the Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said that FWO wanted to set up a cement factory illegally.

For which, the people were forcing villagers to vacate 1300 kanal lands, he added.

He said that thousands of trees would have to be cut down for construction of cement factory.

Justice Mushir Alam said that it was responsibility of the Defence Ministry to acquire land.

The court sought replies from the AGP and the Defence Ministry and adjourned hearing of the case until December 09.

It is to mention here that the petition of the local people against the cement factory was rejected by the Peshawar High Court.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haripur December From FWO Court

Recent Stories

Nida Dar upbeat about Pakistan’s chances against ..

13 minutes ago

Organizers and participants of student march booke ..

24 minutes ago

Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited starts book ..

24 minutes ago

Queen Maxima of Netherlands visits GharPar Tech Pv ..

28 minutes ago

Emirates launches 48-hour Super Sale for Pakistani ..

35 minutes ago

PTI government to spend hefty funds uplift of Urma ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.