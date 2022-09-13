UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Seeks Arguments On Appeal Filed 41 Years After Dismissal From Service

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 09:36 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought arguments on an appeal filed by a government employee against his dismissal from service 41 ago

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought arguments on an appeal filed by a government employee against his dismissal from service 41 ago.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the case filed by Kazim Ali Bangash against the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through its Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education, Peshawar.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Amin addressing petitioner Kazim Bangash said that he was sacked from the education Department in 1977.

He said that the judiciary was approached against the dismissal in 2021.

He asked where he had been for so long and how did he come up with the idea of filing an appeal against dismissal after 41 years? Kazim Bangash said that he did not have a lawyer so he should be given time to engage a lawyer.

Justice Sardar Tariq said that the same excuse was presented at the last hearing as well.This was the last chance to hire a lawyer, otherwise, present arguments himself at the next hearing, he added.

Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned till September 19.

