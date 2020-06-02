UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Seeks Assistance Regarding Jurisdiction Of FIA In Provinces

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:35 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought assistance regarding jurisdiction of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought assistance regarding jurisdiction of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the provinces.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case regarding forensic audit of housing societies.

During the course of proceedings, the FIA submitted the audit report of private housing societies.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin said if there was a contradiction between the laws of the provinces and the federation, then the federal law would apply and it would be determined after receiving reports from the provinces and the federation.

The Additional Advocate General Punjab said issues related to FIA jurisdiction and bail must be determined. He said it also has to be determine that these cases would be heard by the civil court or the special court.

The residents of private housing societies also appeared before the court and one of them raised questions over FIA report, saying that many people were not included in the FIA report.

The court directed the FIA to look into the matter and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.

