Supreme Court Seeks Copy Of Presidential Order Regarding Formation Of FWO

Sumaira FH 35 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:15 PM

Supreme Court (SC) Thursday while hearing a case regarding land acquisition by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) sought a copy of presidential order for the formation of the FWO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Thursday while hearing a case regarding land acquisition by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) sought a copy of presidential order for the formation of the FWO.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case. The FWO acquired 3,000 Kanals of land in Haripur for setting up a cement factory while the locals had challenged the land acquisition process in court.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Imran Hussain counsel for the petitioner said the apex court had sought a presidential order on the formation of FWO at the previous hearing.

Advocate Ahsan Bhoon said the FWO submitted different documents. He said the presidential order was issued 60 to 70 years ago during the tenure of Yahya Khan. He said the FWO was formed on the orders of the then President Yahya Khan.

Advocate Ahsan Bhoon pleaded the court to grant some time for searching the presidential order.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

