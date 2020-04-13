The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of sou moto case on the government's measures to curb the spread of coronavirus for a week while striking down the Punjab government's notification regarding conditional ban on inter-provincial transport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of sou moto case on the government's measures to curb the spread of coronavirus for a week while striking down the Punjab government's notification regarding conditional ban on inter-provincial transport.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the reports of the federal and provincial governments, including Gilgit-Baltistan regarding the steps taken by them to stem the COVID-19, the apex court sought more detailed reports in that regard.

The five-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the suo motu case.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP expressed his reservations over the government's performance to combat the coronavirus. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had not followed the court's instructions. The questions raised in the previous court order were not answered. There were a lot of ministers and advisers, who were not doing proper work. The prime minister was a capable person, who should appoint capable persons as his advisors, he added.

The chief justice observed that no country was ready for the coronavirus pandemic, however, many of them had done legislation on emergency basis to cope with the contagion. The court had asked that the legislation should be enacted in the country, but the legislators were afraid of going to the Parliament House.

Justice Qazi Amin said the court wanted to resolve the matters. At a briefing given by the government, they had observed that the court was not interfering in their affairs.

To a court's question about the social distance, the Attorney General for Pakistan said the government was working on it. It was not possible to make 22 million people of the country maintain social distancing through the army and other law enforcement agencies.

The chief justice said the court wanted implementation of Article 9 of the Constitution.

Justice Qazi Amin said the people were locked at homes. The poor people were being beaten by the police on the streets while on the other hand everyone seemed to be standing in first rows at funeral prayers.

The attorney general said he had advised the prime minister for a complete lockdown.

Justice Qazi Amin asked the AGP as to what he was saying. The court was neither criticising nor discouraging anyone as they all would have to think collectively because the people were starving. The residents of Sukkur, Tharparker and Hyderabad were crying.

He said the government should play its role and the president should convene a joint session of the parliament, which was only hope for the people in such matters.

He said that if the coronavirus was not curbed it would disrupt the country's political system. Political parties were holding press conferences against one another. Everyone had to work together, he stressed.

The chief justice observed that the people were not observing social distancing while standing close to one another for obtaining government aid.

He asked about the data of people of areas, which were sealed. Whether ration was provided to those people, he added.

The Advocate General Sindh asked as to what the government should do if the people did not follow its guidelines.

Justice Qazi Amin responded that the government should surrender if it could not enforce the law.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the people were not aware about the coronavirus tests and the importance of social distancing. The protection of doctors and field workers should be the government's top priority, he added.

To a court's query, the attorney general informed that the Federal Investigation Agency was investigating into export of medical equipment to China without duty.

The chief justice said once Pakistan was included in the list of manufacturing countries while thousands of warehouses were built on Hawks Bay. But now industries had been closed and no one was paying attention towards it for the last 30 years, he added.

The supreme court rejected the Punjab government's decision to conditional ban inter-provincial transport, observing that it was a violation of Article 15 and basic human rights. The Punjab government was not authorized to make such a decision.

The attorney general assured the court that effective measures would be taken to deal with the coronavirus.

He also assured that the focus would be on the social sector along with health. The prime minister would chair a meeting today, to be attended by the chief secretaries of all the provinces, where an effective strategy would be evolved.

The Advocate General Punjab informed the court about the situation of hospitals in the province and the steps taken to control the coronavirus.

He said the locally prepared personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical kits would be provided to the doctors and paramedical staff in hospitals. The work on locally manufactured medical devices and ventilators was also underway, and if the products met the standards, the same would be provided to the hospitals.

The chief justice remarked that the doctors and paramedical staff were on the front line in the battle against the corona. They even gave their lives to save others' lives.

Justice Qazi Amin observed that the doctors took an oath that they would sacrifice their lives to save their patients.

The chief justice said the government and all its institutions had their own limitations. The doctors should continue work within available resources.

A representative of doctors informed the court that about 10,000 doctors were waiting to be registered with the PMDC.

The court sought details of expenses incurred on advisers, special assistants and ministers.

The attorney general said Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest person and he should be given an opportunity to serve the nation as there was no one else in Pakistan to do so.