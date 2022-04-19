Supreme Court seeks details of donor funds received by KP Govt for 2005 earthquake

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (KP) Government to submit details of the funds it had received from the donor countries for the earthquake 2005.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by Prof Muhammad Ibrahim Khan against the Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA) regarding funds received from the donor countries for the earthquake 2005.

During the course of proceedings, the Secretary Finance and ERRA officials submitted the report regarding the funds received from donors while the KP Government sought time for submission of the report.

Justice Mazahar asked how much funds had received from abroad for the rehabilitation of earthquake affected areas. He asked about the projects on which the funds were spent and also sought details how much money was spent on education and health projects.

He asked the KP as to how much money remained unutilised. He asked the provincial government to inform how much funds were received and how much were spent.

Who owned the project was a matter of policy, he added.

Later, the case was adjourned till date in office.