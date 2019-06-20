Supreme Court seeks details of employment quota for persons with disability

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Federal and the provincial governments to submit details of employment quota for the persons with disabilities.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case regarding rights of disable persons in Pakistan and the Legislation by KPK and Punjab Assemblies for Employment and Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that the court had ordered all four provincial governments to recruit handicapped citizens on quota system.He asked about the development in the case.

Additional Advocate General Punjab said that he had submitted interim report and pleaded the court to grant time for submission of concise report.

He said that the provincial government has appointed 4,712 special persons in Punjab.He said that private institutions had also donated Rs50 million in funds reserved for disabled persons.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked about the utilisation of funds and sought details of funds on next date of hearing.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that the matter could be sent to Anti Corruption Department if funds are not used properly.

The Additional Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the provincial government had appointed 427 persons on disable quota.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked about the status of national council for rehabilitation of disabled persons.

The Additional Attorney General said that the meeting for national council for rehabilitation of disabled persons would be held today (Thursday).

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that the case of disabled persons was pending since last five years but steps for welfare of handicapped persons were taken during last six months. He remarked that all government institutions would have to show respect to disabled persons.

The court then adjourned the case for six weeks.