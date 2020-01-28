Supreme Court seeks details of officials, illegally occupying govt houses

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought details of illegal occupants of government houses with the directive for initiation of criminal proceedings against the officials for subletting these units

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought details of illegal occupants of government houses with the directive for initiation of criminal proceedings against the officials for subletting these units.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the suo moto notice case regarding illegal allotment of the government houses.

During the course of proceedings, the court asked how many government houses in Islamabad were illegally occupied? The CJP observed that the situation would not improve unless 50 fraudulent people were not fired.

He said that eighty percent of the officers sublet public homes on rent. Some officers had even constructed their homes, but were not ready to leave the government house, he added.

He remarked that officers forcibly taking over government houses were dishonest.

He asked were government officers who leased government houses, eligible to stay on the job? The Chief Justice, addressing the Secretary Housing, asked to halt allotting homes to government officials. The Secretary Housing said that the ministry was working out a plan relating to government houses.

He said that the total number of government houses was 28,000. In Islamabad, there were seventeen thousand eight hundred government houses, he added.

He said that the ministry had got evacuated 1517 government houses from illegal occupants.

The Chief Justice asked what action was being taken against the officers for occupying the house? He asked the Secretary Housing that his action against the governmentofficers also had the opposite effect.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.