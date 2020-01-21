UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Seeks Experts' Recommendations About Bikes' Driving On Motorways

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:02 PM

Supreme Court seeks experts' recommendations about bikes' driving on motorways

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought experts' recommendations regarding driving of motorbikes on motorways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought experts' recommendations regarding driving of motorbikes on motorways.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case against the Lahore High Court's verdict regarding allowing motorcycle driving on the motorways.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked the authorities concerned not to submit any recommendations from the government experts on the matter.

The Additional Attorney General said bikes were banned on the motorways for public safety.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that the protection of people's lives was the government's responsibility.

Advocate Babar Sattar said according to the motorway rules, the maximum speed for the bikes was 120 kilometer and minimum 65 km per hour.

To which Justice Mushir Alam observed that the motorway authorities did not know about the rules. Bikes were allowed to run on the motorways from 2010 to 2013 during which no damage was done, he added.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that even unfit cars were allowed to run on the motorway, but only bikes were banned.

Later, the court sought recommendations from the experts and adjourned the case for two weeks.

