UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Seeks FIA's Application In Housing Societies Case

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:17 PM

Supreme Court seeks FIA's application in housing societies case

The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday sought applications from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case pertaining to illegal cooperative housing societies and adjourned hearing of the case for indefinite time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday sought applications from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case pertaining to illegal cooperative housing societies and adjourned hearing of the case for indefinite time.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial conducted hearing on a suo-motu case related to the illegal housing societies.

During the outset of hearing, the additional attorney general (AAG) apprised the court that the FIA had submitted a detailed regarding forensic audit of housing societies.

On the basis of this report, the top court had disposed of the case in January 2018.

The AAG said that the FIA had no mandate regarding actions against cooperative housing societies.

The department concerned were responsible to take actions after submission of the audit report, he pleaded.

At this, Justice Bandial directed the FIA to submit an application containing these details and issue to the court. After this, the bench would issue an order in this case, he remarked.

The bench adjourned hearing of the case for indefinite time.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Federal Investigation Agency January 2018 From Top Court Housing

Recent Stories

DoE, IRENA enhance cooperation in energy efficienc ..

20 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Croatian President on ele ..

36 minutes ago

Who is newly appointed DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar?

37 minutes ago

UK's Green Economy Grew by 5% Year-on-Year to Reac ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Expect Quick Work on Constitutional Ame ..

3 minutes ago

Children of foreign IS jihadists must be repatriat ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.