ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday sought applications from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case pertaining to illegal cooperative housing societies and adjourned hearing of the case for indefinite time.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial conducted hearing on a suo-motu case related to the illegal housing societies.

During the outset of hearing, the additional attorney general (AAG) apprised the court that the FIA had submitted a detailed regarding forensic audit of housing societies.

On the basis of this report, the top court had disposed of the case in January 2018.

The AAG said that the FIA had no mandate regarding actions against cooperative housing societies.

The department concerned were responsible to take actions after submission of the audit report, he pleaded.

At this, Justice Bandial directed the FIA to submit an application containing these details and issue to the court. After this, the bench would issue an order in this case, he remarked.

The bench adjourned hearing of the case for indefinite time.