Supreme Court seeks implementation report on minorities rights within a month

(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Minority Commission to submit implementation report on minorities rights within a month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Minority Commission to submit implementation report on minorities rights within a month.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case over implementation of the Judgment in Suo Moto notice case regarding rights of minorities.

At the outset of hearing, the court directed Ministry of Religious Affairs and Ministry of education to cooperate with the Minority Commission in this regard.

The court also directed the Federal government to cooperate with the minority commission.