Supreme Court seeks implementation report on construction of Bhong Interchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of the Bhong Interchange matter by directing the National Highway Authority (NHA) to ensure compliance with the spirit of the court order regarding construction of Bhong Interchange on Lahore-Karachi motorway.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by Raees Munir against change of location of Bhong Interchange.

During the course of proceedings, the court, while expressing its displeasure at the process of changing the location of Bhong Interchange instead of implementing the court order, asked Chief Transport and Communication Sohail Fazil to inform on whose request, he changed the Bhong Interchange location and the construction of Interchange was declared impracticable.

The Additional Attorney General said that according to the report of Planning and Development, Bhong Interchange was not economically viable.

Justice Ijaz remarked that Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved Bhong Interchange. Minutes of DDWP meeting were also attached with the report, he added.

He asked on whose request the draft of the report was changed, who asked to change the report? Did the report itself change or the secretary asked to do so, he questioned.

He said that action would be taken against whoever changed the report.

Chief Transport and Communication Sohail Fazil said that it was not as the court considered, nor was the court misled by him.

Justice Ijaz expressed annoyance and said, "Don't try to be smart and cunning in front of the court, the consequences of misleading the court will be serious." The sequence of the report was changed at the end, he added.

On this occasion, the court adjourned the hearing by directing the Secretary Planning to appear in person.

After the break, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, along with Secretary Planning, appeared on the order of the court and said that the officers had been afraid for four years and he had come forward to take responsibility.

He said that the development budget had reduced from Rs 1000 billion to Rs 550 billion and many projects had to be stopped due to the reduction of the development budget.

Disobeying the court order had never been the goal, he said and added that he would file a review petition and present current position to the court.

He said that the government wanted the money to spend where it was best used.

He said that he along with 25 other officers had been acquitted from the NAB reference recently.

He said that the interchange would be made wherever the court ordered. There were financial difficulties due to floods and they wanted to submit a report to the court on the situation of funds, he added.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan remarked that the matter was about execution of the court order and a review petition was filed if there was a change in the court order.

He said that the court had ordered to construct Bhong Interchange after the intention of the government.

There would be weight and logic in the words of the federal minister, but the matter was implementation of court order, he added.

Justice Mazahar Naqvi remarked that an appeal could be filed before the court on the NAB reference, it would be appropriate not to discuss the reference before the court.

Justice Ijaz said that the court had given an order and it had to be implemented.

He asked there should be no tampering if the Supreme Court asked for a report.

The government officers were employees of the state and not of any government, he added.

He warned the Secretary Planning about tampering in the report and that the court order would be implemented.

The Additional Attorney General said that the wanted to file a review against the court order, on which Justice Ijaz remarked that the review application could be filed within one month of the court order.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court disposed of the matter by calling for an implementation report on Bhong Interchabage within three days.