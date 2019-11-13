Supreme Court seeks list of prisoners detained in FATA detention centre

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court Wednesday sought details regarding number of detention centres in Federal Administrative Tribal Area ( FATA ) and list of prisoners in these detention centres till Thursday.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that it was a matter of human lives. If this detention proved to be legal then government know and the prisoner and if the detention proved illegal, the matter will be decided by the judiciary, he added.

He observed that it was a matter of constitutional freedom of citizens and it could not be ignored.

He asked under which law, the government call army to assist the civil administration? He asked can an army officer ordered to detain someone besides a provincial administration? The maximum detention period was 24 hours and after 24 hours, the prisoner had to appear before the magistrate, he added.

He said that in terrorism cases, the duration was three months.

The matter includes provincial authorities as well as judicial powers, he added.

He said that the army coming to the aid of the civil administration could not seize the powers of the civil administration.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till Thursday.